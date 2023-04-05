IPL 2023: Agarkar admits Delhi Capitals’ collective failure

Seldom do cricketers candidly admit to their team getting it wrong. When Delhi Capitals’ Assistant coach Ajit Agarkar so readily acknowledged the side’s collective failure as a unit batting, twice in succession, it sounded like the right thing to do.

Soon after the Capitals lost by six wickets to Gujrat Titans on Tuesday, to go with its 50-run hammering by Lucknow Super Giants, the former pacer wasted no time in putting things in perspective.

“In general, I don’t think we batted well. In both games, none of our top-order batters really got going. We’ve not had big runs at the top like some of the other teams have got and you can see the difference. There is no point in picking out individuals. Collectively, we have not been good enough on both nights. We certainly could have played better in both games. You have to get more runs. There is no running away from the facts.”

Asked about DC’s bowling after dew came into play, Agarkar said, “For starters, we could have got more runs. We know, on this ground, when it gets a bit dewy, it is not like you couldn’t bowl. If you get more runs, things pan out differently. The Titans were never that far behind the run-rate where there was added pressure. And given the dimensions of this ground and when someone like David Miller gets in, it is always difficult to stop.”

On his part, Miller kept it simple when asked about his approach to batting. “Confidence has a big part to play. It is about doing the same thing, making the correct decisions, not unnecessarily panicking early and keep calculating all the way through.”