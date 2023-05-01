Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Pravin Amre said on Monday that the team is sometimes forced to “hold back” vice-captain Axar Patel in the batting order so that he can play the finisher’s role in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League).

The Capitals think tank was criticised for sending Axar at number seven in their nine-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad at New Delhi in their last match.

Set a target of 198, Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt set the platform for DC with their 112-run partnership for the second wicket in just 11.2 overs. However, DC then lost three wickets before the arrival of Axar, with the team needing 58 off 26 balls.

“Axar has the ability to finish the game. We need someone to play the finisher’s role. He has struck the highest number of sixes for us this season. Therefore, we have to hold him back sometimes, so that he can play the finisher’s role in the batting order,” Amre said on the eve of the team’s next match against Gujarat Titans.

Capitals will be looking to bounce back when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Amre said, “Many teams have made comebacks after a poor start in the IPL. That’s the beauty of this tournament. Any team can beat any side. That’s why we have to give our best. It’s going to be challenging for us to play against Gujarat. But you never know, what can happen in the IPL.”

The assistant coach further said, “We have to stay in the present and focus on taking the two points in our next game. Our middle-order has to bat better and we’ll look to improve our batting in the death-overs.”