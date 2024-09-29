BCCI AGM 2024: Arun Dhumal, Avishek Dalmiya to continue as members of IPL Governing Council

Arun Dhumal and Avishek Dalmiya were re-elected as the representatives for the IPL Governing Council in the 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Bengaluru on Sunday.

V. Chamundeswaranath, former India First-Class cricketer, was nominated by the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) as a player representative and was inducted into the Council.

“The recommendations of the IPL Governing Council with respect to the player auction cycle 2025-2027 were approved. This included the provisions of player retentions, right to match, salary cap, etc,” said the BCCI statement.

The Governing Council has hiked reserve price for all the cricketers featuring in the 2025 player auction. The minimum base price for capped cricketers has been raised from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 75 lakh, while that for uncapped cricketers has been increased from Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh.

As a result, the five brackets for the capped players for the 2025 auction will be Rs. 75 lakh, Rs. 1 crore, Rs. 1.125 crore, Rs 1.50 crore and Rs. 2 crore. Similarly, the uncapped players’ base price categories will be Rs. 30 lakh, Rs. 40 lakh and Rs. 50 lakh.

Another key decision made at the AGM was the General Body’s approval of the annual budget for 2024-25. While details of the same are yet to be released, the audited accounts of the 2023-24 financial year were passed and adopted by the General Body.