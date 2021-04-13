Ben Stokes out of IPL 2021 with broken finger, confirms Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes is out of IPL 2021 with a suspected fractured hand. The England and Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder sustained the injury on Monday while taking a catch to dismiss West Indies batsman Chris Gayle during a match against the Punjab Kings.

"Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes injured a finger on his left hand while fielding during the team's match against Punjab Kings on 12 April 2021 in Mumbai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a broken finger, which will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 season," RR said in a statement.

'Everyone at Rajasthan Royals absolutely admires Ben for being such a huge asset and a valuable member of the Royals family, both on and off the field, and wishes him a speedy recovery. We are delighted that Ben would like to stay with the group to provide his valued support and inputs off the field. In the meantime, we will be reviewing potential replacement options for the remainder of the season."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already got in touch with RR regarding management of the injury.