Buttler smashes third IPL 2022 hundred, fifth in T20s

England's Jos Buttler continued his stunning form at the Indian Premier League with his third consecutive century of this year's tournament for Rajasthan Royals. Buttler and Virat Kohli are now the two only two batters with three or more hundreds in one IPL season. This is his fourth IPL ton overall and fifth in T20s. Buttler has now struck four hundreds in his last eight IPL innings!

Buttler, the 2022 IPL's top run-scorer, hit 100 from 57 balls against a clueless Delhi Capitals attack. Buttler was eventually dismissed for a 65-ball 116, having smacked nine fours and as many sixes.

Meanwhile, Buttler was also involved in a 155-run opening stand with Devdutt Padikkal, who also struck a fifty. It was the best partnership for Rajasthan Royals in IPL history.

This was after Buttler had tonked 103 from 61 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders. It followed his knock of 100 against Mumbai Indians earlier in this year's competition.