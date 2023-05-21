IPL News

Cameron Green scores maiden IPL hundred in debut season

Green had been roped in for Rs 17.5 crore at the auction ahead of the ongoing edition of the IPL. He is the second-most expensive player ever.

Chennai 21 May, 2023 19:21 IST
Mumbai Indians batter Cameron Green celebrates his half century during the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians batter Cameron Green celebrates his half century during the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Cameron Green scored his maiden century in the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

He is now the sixth MI batter to score a ton in the IPL after Sanath Jayasuriya (2008), Sachin Tendulkar (2011), Rohit Sharma (2012), Lendl Simmons (2014), and Suryakumar Yadav earlier this season.

He got to the mark with a single off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s bowling in the 18th over. That run also sealed MI’s eight-wicket victory over SRH.

The team will now hope that Royal Challengers Bangalore loses against Gujarat Titans or the match is abandoned - it is raining heavily in Bengaluru at the moment - to cement its spot in the Playoffs.

Earlier, Green got to his fifty off only 20 deliveries. The six over long-on to bring up the half-century was one of the highlights of the fine knock from the Aussie.

