Captaincy isn’t something that’s ever plagued Rahul: Jonty Rhodes

Skipper KL Rahul has never been “plagued” by captaincy, said Lucknow Super Giants fielding coach Jonty Rhodes after the opener struck his first fifty of IPL 2023.

PTI
Lucknow 16 April, 2023 12:10 IST
Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul in action.

Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul in action. | Photo Credit: AP

A prolific run-getter in the IPL, Rahul smashed 74 off 56 balls albeit in a two-wicket loss.

KL Rahul becomes fastest batter to 4000 IPL runs, breaks Gayle's record

Rahul had also captained the Punjab Kings and Rhodes was part of that support staff.

“The captain is someone who likes to lead from the front. He has always been a successful, dominating batter in all the IPLs. Captaincy isn’t something that’s ever plagued him.

“Many great batters when given captaincy don’t quite handle it. He’s led from the front and I think it’s great to see that,” Rhodes said at the post-match conference.

The opener, however, struggled to get going this season, managing a high score of 35 before Saturday’s knock.

“When the captain is scoring runs, the way that he plays he lays a really good platform for others to play around them.” “We always knew that he was just one knock away. He’s been batting in the nets superbly. He’s not the kind of player anybody worries about because we always know it’s literally one innings away.” Against Punjab, when all other LSG batters failed to make an impact, Rahul batted till the 19th over but Rhodes felt the skipper could have stayed around and provided the final flourish.

“I think he himself will be satisfied with the way the knock turned out today but possibly could’ve batted deeper,” he added.

