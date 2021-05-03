CSK bowling coach Balaji, CEO Viswanathan test positive for COVID-19

Three members of Chennai Super Kings have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and a member of the logistics team have returned positive and are awaiting their second RT-PCR tests to ensure that the earlier one was not a false report.

A CSK source confirmed the development to Sportstar. "CEO K. S. Viswanathan, bowling coach L. Balaji and a member of the team hotel attached to CSK have tested positive. The rapid antigen showed negative results but the RTPCR tests came positive. But the symptoms are mild. We have asked for a retest," he said.

READ| IPL 2021: KKR-RCB game rescheduled; Chakravarthy, Warrier test positive for COVID-19

The source conceded the tournament was going through a testing phase. "One's health is most important."

An insider told this publication that the team's training session has been cancelled.

READ| IPL 2021: RCB coach Katich defends Yuzvendra Chahal

If they test positive in the second RT-PCR test, they will have to go into a 10-day mandatory quarantine. They will require further tests should they return to the bubble.

This comes after two players of Kolkata Knight Riders tested positive ahead of the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match had to be called off.