IPL 2022: One win can change things, says CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja

“One win can change things. It will get us momentum. We are in search of that win.”

These optimistic words from Chennai Super Kings’ skipper Ravindra Jadeja does not reflect the worry he faces in finding the right combination in search for the first points after three defeats in this edition of the IPL.

In the post-match press conference on Sunday, Jadeja accepted the unavailability of an injured Deepak Chahar and the lack of form of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad had hurt the team in these early days of the Super Kings’ title defence “Deepak is our main bowler, and we are hoping he will be here soon as it is important to take wickets with the new ball. His return will make the bowling unit stronger,” said Jadeja of the medium pacer, who is nursing his hamstring.

READ| Livingstone, bowlers shine for Punjab as Chennai loses three on the trot

About Gaikwad’s run of 0, 1, 1 in the first three outings, Jadeja said, “We don't want to put pressure on him. We want to give him time to prepare enough. We want to back him, keep him in a good frame of mind."

For Punjab Kings’ debutant Vaibhav Arora, his two early wickets that scuttled Super Kings’ chase was the result of the confidence gained from his consistent performance with the new ball in domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh.

“I have always bowled well with the new ball and swung it both ways,” said Arora. Asked about the presence of dew when bowling under lights, he said, “I felt the dew was a little less today compared to the previous games. Dew was there but not much to make the ball too wet.”