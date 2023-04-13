IPL 2023: CSK to organise special chartered train ‘Whistle Podu Express’ for fans

Chennai Super Kings is organising a special chartered train to provide an opportunity for fans from interior Tamil Nadu to witness the home match against Punjab Kings live from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on April 30.

As many as 750 fans from Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Trichy will get a chance to win an all-expenses paid round-trip to watch the match.

The train will leave from Kanyakumari on April 29 and reach Chennai via Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Trichy on April 30. The return journey from Chennai will begin on the night of April 30.

The traveling, lodging, match tickets, CSK merchandise, food and refreshments costs for the fans will be borne by the team.

Fans who wish to board the Whistle Podu Express can register at the website (https://www.chennaisuperkings.com/whistlepoduexpress/#/) from April 14.

The four-time IPL champion will also conduct offline contests for fans in the respective cities.

“Chennai Super Kings’ fan base extends beyond Chennai. We are happy to give a special opportunity for fans from other parts of Tamil Nadu to witness the action from Chepauk,” said K.S Viswanathan, Chennai Super Kings CEO.

“The Whistle Podu Express is a unique initiative by Chennai Super Kings. We had organised a similar special train in 2018 taking fans from Chennai to Pune. This time, it’s getting bigger and better! We hope the fans will fill the Whistle Podu Express and Chepauk with yellow and enjoy the game.”