IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Delhi Capitals to secure Playoffs berth, likely to play Qualifier 1 vs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured an IPL 2023 Playoffs spot after it beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 77 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

MS Dhoni’s men became the second team to secure a place in the knockouts behind defending champion Gujarat Titans. With the win, CSK also extended its record of being the team with the most appearances in the playoffs — 12 times in 14 seasons.

With 17 points in CSK’s bag, it is likely to hold on to the second spot. However, CSK will have to keep a lookout for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which could snatch the second position with a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) later in the day. LSG could then equal CSK at 17 points and the team with the superior Net Run Rate (NRR) would take the second spot.

LSG needs to beat KKR by 97 runs or more to topple CSK and take the second spot.

The top two teams (GT and CSK/LSG) will play in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday in Chennai while the third and fourth-placed teams will compete in the Eliminator clash on Wednesday.

The Qualifier 2 clash (May 26) and the Final (May 28) will be held in Ahmedabad.