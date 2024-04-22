MagazineBuy Print

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024: Chennai eyes return to winning ways against Lucknow

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings enters a crucial phase of the tournament with three matches at home over the next eight days.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 20:11 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
FILE PHOTO: M.S Dhoni during a practice session.
FILE PHOTO: M.S Dhoni during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: M.S Dhoni during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Chennai Super Kings will look to regain some momentum in what has been a start-stop campaign when it takes on Lucknow Super Giants in the reverse fixture at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The two sides met three days back in Lucknow, where LSG easily prevailed by eight wickets.

Super Kings enters a crucial phase of the tournament with three matches at home over the next eight days, which could determine its chance of making the playoffs. CSK has won all three games in its backyard this year and will want to continue that form to add to its four wins.

However, the defending champion has some big headaches to solve, mainly around its struggles in the PowerPlay with both bat and ball.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli fined 50 percent of match fees, following his outburst for controversial dismissal in KKR vs RCB

Runs have dried up for key top-order batters like Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane, and the batting relies heavily on Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube. The skipper demoted himself to the number three in the last two matches, and it will be interesting to see if he goes back to open instead of Rahane. Similarly, the pacers’ inability to give early breakthroughs will be an area the team needs to address.

Meanwhile, the Super Giants got some positives from the previous match. The bowlers set the game up before skipper K.L. Rahul led from the front with a quickfire half-century alongside Quinton de Kock. The presence of spinners Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, and M. Siddharth gives the visitors depth in their squad for the conditions in Chepauk as they look to do the double over the five-time champion.

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
