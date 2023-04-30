Kanyakumari to Chepauk via Whistle Podu Express: 750 fans enjoy CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 match from stadium

For a group of 750 fans from the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, celebrations for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2023 match began a day earlier.

Fans from Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Trichy, who won special contests, enjoyed an all-expenses paid round trip in the ‘Whistle Podu Express’ to watch the Yellow brigade in action against Punjab Kings from the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The special chartered train, filled with fans, left Kanyakumari on April 29 and reached Chennai via Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Trichy on April 30.

Fans enjoyed a festive atmosphere throughout the journey, filling the train with CSK chants, whistles, music and fanfare. The return journey from Chennai will begin on the night of April 30.

The traveling, lodging, match tickets, Chennai Super Kings merchandise, food and refreshments costs for the fans were borne by Chennai Super Kings.

“The Whistle Podu Express is a unique initiative by Chennai Super Kings. Our fan base extends beyond Chennai and this special train gave an opportunity for fans from other parts of Tamil Nadu to experience a CSK match from Chepauk,” said K.S Viswanathan, Chennai Super Kings CEO.

“Not even in my dreams did I think that I will watch a Chennai Super Kings match live at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk. Now thanks to the Whistle Podu Express, here I am enjoying this amazing experience” said 72-year-old Devasagayam, a fan from Kanyakumari.