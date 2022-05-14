Corbin Bosch replaces Nathan Coulter-Nile in Rajasthan Royals squad

Corbin Bosch has replaced Nathan Coulter-Nile in the Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2022, the Royals announced on Saturday.

Australian fast bowler Coulter-Nile suffered a calf injury in March and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

Bosch is a 27-year-old all-rounder from South Africa. He has played 30 T20s, scored 151 runs and taken 18 wickets. He has also played 24 first-class matches, and 21 List A matches.

Bosch just played one match in the CSA T20 Challenge in February, but in the recent CSA provincial one-day challenge, he scored 163 runs at an average of 81.50, and taken 10 wickets.

Bosch's services have been procured for a price of ₹20 lakh.