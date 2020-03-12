Coronavirus: A timeline of how COVID-19 is affecting IPL 2020

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) a pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has put this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in doubt, with the governing council now mulling holding the tournament behind closed doors. Here is a recap of the recent challenges facing IPL 2020.

March 3, 2020:

IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel ruled out any threat to the IPL due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, saying that the authorities were monitoring the situation. (READ)

March 5, 2020:

Even as COVID-19 affected all walks of life across the world, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the IPL is "on" and that the board is taking all necessary precautions for the smooth conduct of the tournament. (READ)

March 10, 2020:

In the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak and the detection of four cases in the state, the Karnataka government has written to the Centre seeking advice on whether Indian Premier League (IPL) matches should be held in its capital Bengaluru. (READ)

March 11, 2020:

The fate of the IPL will be up for discussion with the tournament's Governing Council set to meet on March 14. (READ)

The latest directive from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare puts the participation of foreign players in IPL 2020 in doubt. (READ)

March 12, 2020:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday, said it is upto the IPL governing council to decide whether it wants to hold the T20 league this year. (READ)