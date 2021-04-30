COVID-19: Pooran to donate portion of IPL salary, Punjab Kings to help provide oxygen concentrators

With the second wave of COVID-19 rampant in the country, Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran has decided to donate a portion of his IPL salary to help people in India fight the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Pooran wrote: "Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation. #PrayForIndia"

Punjab Kings also took to Twitter to announce that they have pledged funds towards providing oxygen concentrators across the country. "To help the fight against #COVID19 in India, #PBKS has pledged to provide oxygen concentrators with the help of @roundtableindia! We also request everyone to join in and help in whatever way possible because together, we can! #SaddaPunjab #Unite2FightCorona".

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Thursday announced a contribution of INR 7.5 crore towards Covid Relief to help with immediate support to people in India impacted by the surge of Covid-19 virus.