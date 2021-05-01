CSK posts highest-ever total vs MI as Rayudu hits 27-ball 72

Chennai Super Kings posted its highest IPL score against Mumbai Indians after Ambati Rayudu's unbeaten 27-ball 72 took them to 218/4 on Saturday.

Rayudu was the aggressor towards the end of the innings after Mumbai Indians took three wickets in the space of seven balls. He was severe against the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult as the two went for 98 runs between them. Rayudu struck four fours and seven sixes during his whirlwind knock.

Bumrah finished with 1 for 56 - his most expensive IPL spell - on a night when powerful half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali put CSK in the driver's seat at the halfway stage.

"The conditions were good and very small offside. With the batting we have, you have to keep going with the intent. Rayudu played an amazing knock," Moeen said after the first innings. "That situation was tricky for us. We have some very good players who can do that. Taking early wickets, as always, is the key."