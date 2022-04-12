CSK beats RCB by 23 runs for first win in IPL 2022

In its 200th Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Chennai Super Kings finally managed to get its first win of the season with a 23-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

The night belonged to Shivam Dube (95 n.o., 46b, 5x4, 8x6) and Robin Uthappa (88, 50b, 4x4, 9x6) who lit up the night sky with some clean hitting to power the defending champion to a massive total of 216 for four.

The duo put on a T20 batting exhibition, plundering 17 sixes between them and added 165 runs for the third wicket stand off just 73 balls as the Super Kings managed to score 156 in the final ten overs after being asked to bat first.

Later, Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana spun the game towards the Men in Yellow with a brilliant four-wicket haul (four for 33).

Chasing a huge total, the Royal Challengers started poorly as Theekshana accounted for openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat while Mukesh Choudhary had Virat Kohli caught at square leg.

Ravindra Jadeja then removed the dangerous Glenn Maxwell, bowled with a quicker delivery to put his side in the driver’s seat.

RCB stayed in the game when Suyash Prabhudessai and Shahbaz Ahmed added 60 runs for the fifth wicket in just 33 balls but Theekshana once again struck, removing both the batters bowled.

For a while, Dinesh Karthik looked like he was about to steal CSK’s thunder with a quickfire 34 but he was left to do a lot without support at the other end.

Earlier, RCB bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood strangled CSK's scoring with some tight bowling, hitting good lengths and conceding just 35 in the PowerPlay.

While Uthappa started slowly, Dube gave the innings a boost when he started going after spinners Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga, clearing the fence with ease.

Uthappa then joined the party by going after Maxwell, hitting the off-spinner for three sixes over mid-wicket with a pull and two slog sweeps in the 13th over.

After that, the former India top-order batter was unstoppable as he launched pacer Akash Deep for a four and a six to get to his half-century.

It was here the Royal Challengers missed the services of Harshal Patel as the inexperienced Akash then came under fire from Dube too, who closed out the innings with a couple of sixes off Hazlewood in the final over.