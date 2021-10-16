Dhoni on CSK future: Have to decide what's good for Chennai Super Kings

Minutes after his team won a fourth IPL title after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs on Friday, M.S. Dhoni's response was measured, and reasoned, in keeping with the way he has led the team. Asked about his future at the franchise, Dhoni said: "It depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years."

Chennai Super Kings beats Kolkata Knight Riders to win fourth IPL title

Dhoni also praised KKR's performance, which effected a remarkable turnaround to reach the final of IPL 2021. "Before I start talking about CSK, need to talk about KKR. Difficult to come back and do what they have, if any team deserved to win the IPL, it's KKR. Huge credit to the coaches, team and support staff. The break really helped them," he said.

"Coming to CSK, we shuffled players. We had match winners coming game after game and doing really well. Every final is special, if you look at stats, we may say we're the most consistent team to lose the final too. I feel it's important to come back strong, especially in the knockouts."