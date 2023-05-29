IPL News

Highest successful chases by Chennai Super Kings in IPL: CSK faces record chase of 215 against Gujarat Titans

CSK’s highest successful chase so far is 206 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in 2012.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 29 May, 2023 21:56 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings in action.

Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Chennai Super Kings will face a record chase when it comes out to bat against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

CSK’s highest successful chase so far is 206 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in 2012. The four-time champion has chased three totals of 200 or more in the IPL. The last time it did so was back in 2018 against RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Super Kings have successfully chased down a total in an IPL final just once. They gunned down 179 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 with eight wickets in hand and nine balls to spare.

Total OppositionVenueSeasonWickets remainingBalls remaining
206RCBChennai201250
206RCBBengaluru201852
203KKRChennai201851
193KXIPDharamsala201062
186DD Delhi201055

