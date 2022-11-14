With Tuesday being the last day for IPL franchises to declare their player retentions, much of the focus is on Chennai Super Kings’ influential all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

There were whispers that the 33-year-old was unhappy with CSK after he was named captain of the team last season only to be removed from the top job as the competition progressed; the franchise’s talismanic M.S. Dhoni held the reins once again.

But then, Sportstar has learnt that Jadeja will not be released. A franchise source said, “There has been a lot of speculation in the media. But Jadeja has not spoken about anything to us. He will be playing for us in the coming season.”

Jadeja, who missed the T20 World Cup with a knee injury, is a key player for CSK and lends depth and balance to the side.

A left-handed stroke-maker in the middle-order, he can decimate attacks - some of his onslaughts in the IPL have been breathtaking.

His left-arm spin, bowled with control, enables him to contain and strike. His parsimonious bowling in the middle-overs has often altered the course of matches..

Among the finest fielders in world cricket, he can swing games with a brilliant act of athleticism.

With 3169 runs in 292 T20 matches at a strike-rate of 128.50, 194 wickets at an economy rate of 7.56, Jadeja is worth his weight in gold.