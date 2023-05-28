Chennai Super Kings will face Gujarat Titans in its 10th final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The four-time champion will be looking to equal rival Mumbai Indians’ record of five title wins.

The MS Dhoni-led side has lost five finals and won four. It has lost three finals and won one against Mumbai. CSK last won the title in 2021 when it beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the final - avenging its loss in the 2012 summit clash.

The Men in Yellow hold the record for most apperances in the IPL final, followed by Mumbai Indians, which has made it to the final six times (2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020).