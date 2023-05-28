IPL News

CSK results in IPL final: Chennai Super Kings eyes record-equalling fifth title in 10th summit clash vs Gujarat Titans

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has lost five finals and won four. It has lost three finals and won one against Mumbai Indians.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 28 May, 2023 18:10 IST
CHENNAI 28 May, 2023 18:10 IST
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate after beating Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

Chennai Super Kings players celebrate after beating Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has lost five finals and won four. It has lost three finals and won one against Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Super Kings will face Gujarat Titans in its 10th final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The four-time champion will be looking to equal rival Mumbai Indians’ record of five title wins.

The MS Dhoni-led side has lost five finals and won four. It has lost three finals and won one against Mumbai. CSK last won the title in 2021 when it beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the final - avenging its loss in the 2012 summit clash.

The Men in Yellow hold the record for most apperances in the IPL final, followed by Mumbai Indians, which has made it to the final six times (2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020).

  • ⦿ 2008: CSK lost to RR by three wickets - Mumbai
  • ⦿ 2010: CSK beat MI by 22 runs - Mumbai
  • ⦿ 2011: CSK beat RCB by 58 runs - Chennai
  • ⦿ 2012: CSK lost to KKR by five wickets - Chennai
  • ⦿ 2013: CSK lost to MI by 23 runs - Kolkata
  • ⦿ 2015: CSK lost to MI by 41 runs - Kolkata
  • ⦿ 2018: CSK beat SRH by eight wickets - Mumbai
  • ⦿ 2019: CSK lost to MI by one run - Hyderabad
  • ⦿ 2021: CSK beat KKR by 27 runs - Dubai

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Akash Madhwal’s fifer powers Mumbai Indians to 81-run win in Eliminator; LSG vs MI match analysis in five minutes

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Slide shows

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us