CSK record in IPL Playoffs: Full results, stats in Chennai, Qualifier 1 matches

IPL 2023: Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings versus Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1 clash, here is a look at the record of MS Dhoni's team in IPL Playoffs since 2011.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 23 May, 2023 12:28 IST
CHENNAI 23 May, 2023 12:28 IST
CSK has won two and lost two IPL Playoffs matches it has played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK has won two and lost two IPL Playoffs matches it has played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI

IPL 2023: Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings versus Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1 clash, here is a look at the record of MS Dhoni’s team in IPL Playoffs since 2011.

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) qualification for the IPL 2023 Playoffs, its 12th time in 14 years of participation, was sealed after a 77-run win over Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Saturday. The four-time winner extended its record of being the IPL team that has qualified for the Playoffs the most number of times.

Mumbai Indians is currently second on the list, qualifying 10 times in 16 editions for the Playoffs.

The Chennai-based franchise also holds the record for the most appearances in the finals (nine) of the IPL. The team missed out on qualification in 2020 and 2022, where it finished seventh and ninth respectively. Both these editions were held in neutral venues, with the 2020 edition held in the United Arab Emirates and the league-stage matches of the 2022 edition held across four grounds in Maharashtra.

The MS Dhoni-led team has won 129 out of the 223 games that it has played in IPL history, with a win-loss ratio of 1.417, which is bettered only by the new entrants, Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants. Since the introduction of the IPL Playoffs in 2011, CSK has won 12 out of 19 matches.

CSK in Qualifier 1 matches: Matches Played: 6; Won: 4; Lost: 2

CSK in IPL Playoffs matches in Chennai: Matches Played: 4; Won: 2; Lost:2

CSK - IPL Playoff performances

2011

Qualifier 1: CSK beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Final: CSK beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

2012

Eliminator: CSK beat Mumbai Indians by 38 runs - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Qualifier 2: CSK beat Delhi Daredevils by 86 runs - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Final: CSK lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

2013

Qualifier 1: CSK beat Mumbai Indians by 48 runs - Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Final: CSK lost to Mumbai Indians by 23 runs - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2014

Eliminator: CSK beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Qualifier 2: CSK lost to Kings XI Punjab by 24 runs - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

2015

Qualfier 1: CSK lost to Mumbai Indians by 25 runs - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Qualfier 2: CSK beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by three wickets - JSCA Stadium, Ranchi

Final: CSK lost to Mumbai Indians by 41 runs - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2018

Qualifier 1: CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Final: CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

2019

Qualifier 1: CSK lost to Mumbai Indians by six wickets - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Qualifier 2: CSK beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets - ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Final: CSK lost to Mumbai Indians by one run - Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

2021

Qualifier 1: CSK beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Final: CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

