CSK vs MI: Five memorable IPL matches between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians

IPL-15 will see Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Here’s a look at the five memorable matches played between the two teams. Mumbai Indians has a better head-to-head record.

2010

Chennai Super King's talisman Suresh Raina slammed an unbeaten 57 as the side posted a competitive total of 168. Mumbai Indians' chase fell apart once Sachin Tendulkar departed after scoring 48. When Kieron Pollard provided MI with a glimmer of hope with a 10-ball 27, M.S. Dhoni's tactical nous won the day for Super Kings.

The scores: CSK 168 for 5 in 20 overs beat MI 146 for 9 in 20 overs.

MI vs CSK live head to head, Predicted Playing 11, Dream11 Prediction, Toss updates: Rohit's Mumbai Indians vs Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings

2013

Mumbai Indians, tottering at 100 for five in 15.1 overs, recovered to post 148, thanks to Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 32-ball 60. Chennai Super Kings was reduced to 39 for six by the eighth over with Lasith Malinga and Mitchell Johnson the wreckers-in-chief. M.S. Dhoni's gallant knock (63 not out) proved futile.

The scores: MI 148 for 9 in 20 overs beat CSK 125 for 9 in 20 overs.

2015

Mumbai Indians batsmen, led by Lendl Simmons (68, 45b) and Rohit Sharma (50, 26b), propelled the side past the 200-run mark. It proved too much for MS Dhoni's men who fell short by 41 runs.

The scores: MI 202 for 5 in 20 overs beat CSK 161 for 8 in 20 overs.

What happened last time MI and CSK played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

2018

Dwayne Bravo (68, 30b, 3x4, 7x6) and an injured Kedar Jadhav pulled off a heist at Wankhede. The chances of CSK winning this match looked bleak as they required 48 off 21 balls with just a wicket remaining. Jadhav hit the winning runs off Mustafizur through the covers to seal the deal.

The scores: CSK 169/9 in 19.5 overs beat MI 165/4 in 20 overs

2019

Mumbai Indians clinched its fourth IPL title in dramatic fashion after Shardul Thakur, who failed to score two runs off the last ball, was trapped LBW by a slow yorker from Lasith Malinga. In an otherwise sub-par outing, Malinga delivered when it mattered, defending nine runs off the final over.

The scores: MI 149/8 in 20 overs beat CSK 148/7 in 20 overs