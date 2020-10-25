IPL 2020, CSK vs RCB Match 44 Live: Chennai vs Bangalore Today Match Predicted Playing 11, Head-to-Head Record, Playoff scenarios, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table

Hello and welcome to Match 43 of IPL 2020 in UAE. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture in Dubai on Sunday.

Head-to-head: (25 matches - CSK 15 | RCB 9 | NR 1)

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 15-9 head-to-head win/loss record over RCB, with one match washed out.

Last IPL meeting:

RCB (169/4 in 20 overs) beat CSK (132/8 in 20 overs) by 37 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off against each other in Dubai on October 10, Saturday. The Royal Challengers defeated the Super Kings by 37 runs back then. Captain Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 52-ball 90, while Chris Morris ended with figures of three wickets for just 19 runs.

Position on the Points Table:

RCB currently occupies the third position in the 2020 IPL points table with 14 points from 10 outings, which include seven wins and three losses. Meanwhile, CSK is placed eighth in the standings with six points, having won three games and lost eight.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

RCB - The team has four wins from its last five matches (4:1)

CSK - The franchise has one victory in its last five games (1:4)

PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)

2. Devdutt Padikkal

3. Virat Kohli (C)

4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)

5. Shivam Dube

6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)

7. Chris Morris (Overseas)

8. Washington Sundar

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

10. Md. Siraj

11. Navdeep Saini

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

1. Shane Watson (Overseas)

2. Faf du Plessis (Overseas)

3. Ambati Rayudu

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad

5. M. S. Dhoni (C & Wk)

6. Ravindra Jadeja

7. Mitchell Santner (Overseas)

8. Piyush Chawla

9. Deepak Chahar

10. Sam Curran (Overseas)

11. Shardul Thakur

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande.

PLAYOFF SCENARIO

- If MS Dhoni's CSK loses to Virat Kohli's RCB tonight, it will be out of the playoff race for the first time since the IPL began in 2008.

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM RCB & CSK)

Most runs

1) Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 376

2) Virat Kohli (RCB) - 365

3) Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) - 321

4) AB de Villiers (RCB) - 285

5) Shane Watson (CSK) - 285

Most Wickets

1) Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) - 15

2) Sam Curran (CSK) - 10

3) Deepak Chahar (CSK) - 10

4) Shardul Thakur (CSK) - 9

5) Chris Morris (RCB) - 9

IPL 2020 Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians 10 7 3 14 +1.448 Delhi Capitals 11 7 4 14 +0.434 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 7 3 14 +0.182 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 6 5 12 -0.476 Kings XI Punjab 11 5 6 10 -0.103 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 4 7 8 +0.029 Rajasthan Royals 11 4 7 8 -0.620 Chennai Super Kings 11 3 8 6 -0.733

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in Indian Premier League 2020:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab), 567 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals), 23 wickets

