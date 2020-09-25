IPL 2020: CSK vs DC - Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday.

The two teams have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 15-6 head-to-head win/loss record over DC.

Last season, Chennai beat Delhi thrice, including a six-wicket win in Qualifier 2. CSK's other victories over Delhi included an 80-run rout and another easy six-wicket triumph.

During the 2014 IPL's UAE leg, Super Kings had thumped the Capitals, then called Daredevils, by 93 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

DC is the only active IPL team to have never made the final of the tournament. It has reached the semifinals/playoffs four times, while CSK has won the competition thrice.

Chennai's Shane Watson (481 runs at an average of 37) and Ambati Rayudu (477 runs at 34.07) have always enjoyed playing against Delhi, while Ravindra Jadeja has managed 300 runs and 15 wickets in 20 innings versus DC.

Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has scored 641 runs at an average of 35.61 and strike rate of 122.56 against CSK. Meanwhile, spinner Amit Mishra has taken 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.09 against Chennai.