Delhi Capitals’ slim chances of making the playoffs took a big hit after it slumped to its seventh defeat against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

Chasing 168, the Capitals lost three quick wickets in the PowerPlay before the Super Kings spinners came to the fore with some accurate bowling on a slow and helpful surface and dried up the runs.

Commenting on the loss, Capitals coach Ricky Ponting lamented that his batters played a lot of dot balls during the middle phase of the game.

“We lost two early, then we lost three early, and then the spinners came on. We didn’t show any urgency against the spinners,” said Ponting.

“There were about 34 dot balls in the middle of the game, and you are never going to win chasing a score if there are that many dot balls through the middle phase,” he added.

Meanwhile, Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming revealed the team had asked its batters to play aggressively even if it lost a lot of wickets. The home team made 167 despite no batter crossing 25.

“I think it is a reflection of how the game is being played. We have asked players to play more high-risk, and how you compose innings is slightly different. So, I am happy with the cameos,” said Fleming.

The former New Zealand skipper also shed some light on M.S. Dhoni’s clean hitting this year, saying, “He has been training a certain way. He knows he is not going to bat for a long time. So he has concentrated on the last three overs and pretty strong hitting practice, and you can see the benefits. So that cameo again at the end was valuable in a hard-fought 20 overs.”