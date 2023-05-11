IPL News

Ricky Ponting laments lack of urgency with bat in DC’s loss to CSK

Delhi Capitals coach said that his side lost early wickets and failed to show urgency which ultimately cost it the game against Chennai Super Kings.

S. Dipak Ragav
CHENNAI 11 May, 2023 18:18 IST
CHENNAI 11 May, 2023 18:18 IST
Ricky Ponting during the post match press conference.

Ricky Ponting during the post match press conference. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Delhi Capitals coach said that his side lost early wickets and failed to show urgency which ultimately cost it the game against Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals’ slim chances of making the playoffs took a big hit after it slumped to its seventh defeat against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

Chasing 168, the Capitals lost three quick wickets in the PowerPlay before the Super Kings spinners came to the fore with some accurate bowling on a slow and helpful surface and dried up the runs.

Commenting on the loss, Capitals coach Ricky Ponting lamented that his batters played a lot of dot balls during the middle phase of the game.

Also Read
IPL 2023: I don’t like the term anchor as everybody approaches the game differently, says Livingstone

“We lost two early, then we lost three early, and then the spinners came on. We didn’t show any urgency against the spinners,” said Ponting.

“There were about 34 dot balls in the middle of the game, and you are never going to win chasing a score if there are that many dot balls through the middle phase,” he added.

Meanwhile, Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming revealed the team had asked its batters to play aggressively even if it lost a lot of wickets. The home team made 167 despite no batter crossing 25. 

“I think it is a reflection of how the game is being played. We have asked players to play more high-risk, and how you compose innings is slightly different. So, I am happy with the cameos,” said Fleming.

The former New Zealand skipper also shed some light on M.S. Dhoni’s clean hitting this year, saying, “He has been training a certain way. He knows he is not going to bat for a long time. So he has concentrated on the last three overs and pretty strong hitting practice, and you can see the benefits. So that cameo again at the end was valuable in a hard-fought 20 overs.”

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us