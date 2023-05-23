Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will lock horns in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Tuesday. CSK is yet to register a win against the Hardik Pandya-led side in the IPL.
Despite failing to beat Titans after three attempts, Super Kings will fancy their chances when it takes on the defending champion in its fortress in Chennai, where it has a formidable win/loss ratio. In this season, CSK has won four of its seven games.
After the first match of the season at the venue between CSK and Lucknow Super Giants, the pitch has significantly slowed down. CSK and LSG both breached the 200-run mark in that game but run-scoring has been difficult since. In the last three matches at the venue, the average first innings score has dropped to 150.
MOST RUNS IN CSK VS GT IN IPL
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
|3
|218
|72.66
|148.29
|92
|David Miller (GT)
|2
|109
|-
|153.52
|94*
|Wriddhiman Saha (GT)
|3
|103
|51.50
|113.18
|67*
MOST WICKETS IN CSK VS GT IN IPL
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Alzarri Joseph (GT)
|3
|5
|7.45
|16.40
|2/33
|Mohammad Shami (GT)
|3
|5
|5.66
|13.60
|2/19
|Dwayne Bravo
|1
|3
|5.75
|7.66
|3/23