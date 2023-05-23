IPL News

CSK vs GT head-to-head record: Chennai Super Kings eyes first win against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualifier 1 match

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Playoffs: Chennai Super Kings will hope to set the record straight and notch up its first-ever win against the defending champion in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

CHENNAI 23 May, 2023 08:45 IST
Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the inaugural match of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad.

Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the inaugural match of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ THE HINDU

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will lock horns in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Tuesday. CSK is yet to register a win against the Hardik Pandya-led side in the IPL.

CSK VS GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 3
Chennai Super Kings won: 0
Gujarat Titans won: 3
Last result: Gujarat Titans won by five wickets (Ahmedabad, 2023)

Despite failing to beat Titans after three attempts, Super Kings will fancy their chances when it takes on the defending champion in its fortress in Chennai, where it has a formidable win/loss ratio. In this season, CSK has won four of its seven games.

CSK OVERALL IPL RECORD AT CHEPAUK
Matches played: 63
Won: 44
Lost: 19
Win%: 69.84
Last result: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets
Last five results: Won - 3; Lost - 2

After the first match of the season at the venue between CSK and Lucknow Super Giants, the pitch has significantly slowed down. CSK and LSG both breached the 200-run mark in that game but run-scoring has been difficult since. In the last three matches at the venue, the average first innings score has dropped to 150.

IPL 2023 STATS AT CHEPAUK
Matches played: 7
Team batting first won: 3
Team batting second won: 4
Average first innings score: 168
Highest successful chase: 201

MOST RUNS IN CSK VS GT IN IPL

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)321872.66148.2992
David Miller (GT)2109- 153.5294*
Wriddhiman Saha (GT)310351.50113.1867*

MOST WICKETS IN CSK VS GT IN IPL

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
Alzarri Joseph (GT)357.4516.402/33
Mohammad Shami (GT)355.6613.602/19
Dwayne Bravo135.757.663/23

