Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will lock horns in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Tuesday. CSK is yet to register a win against the Hardik Pandya-led side in the IPL.

CSK VS GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 3 Chennai Super Kings won: 0 Gujarat Titans won: 3 Last result: Gujarat Titans won by five wickets (Ahmedabad, 2023)

Despite failing to beat Titans after three attempts, Super Kings will fancy their chances when it takes on the defending champion in its fortress in Chennai, where it has a formidable win/loss ratio. In this season, CSK has won four of its seven games.

CSK OVERALL IPL RECORD AT CHEPAUK Matches played: 63 Won: 44 Lost: 19 Win%: 69.84 Last result: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets Last five results: Won - 3; Lost - 2

After the first match of the season at the venue between CSK and Lucknow Super Giants, the pitch has significantly slowed down. CSK and LSG both breached the 200-run mark in that game but run-scoring has been difficult since. In the last three matches at the venue, the average first innings score has dropped to 150.

IPL 2023 STATS AT CHEPAUK Matches played: 7 Team batting first won: 3 Team batting second won: 4 Average first innings score: 168 Highest successful chase: 201

MOST RUNS IN CSK VS GT IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 3 218 72.66 148.29 92 David Miller (GT) 2 109 - 153.52 94* Wriddhiman Saha (GT) 3 103 51.50 113.18 67*

MOST WICKETS IN CSK VS GT IN IPL