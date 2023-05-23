CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: What will happen to the match if it rains; weather update

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season on Tuesday, May 23 at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The match, scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, will decide the first finalist of IPL 2023.

CSK vs GT: What is the weather update?

There is good news for the fans because as per Accuweather’s forecast, there is no chance of rain in Chennai on Tuesday. This means that fans will get to see a full match at the Chepauk Stadium.

What happens to the match if it rains?

Accoding to the official rules of IPL 2023, if any of the Final, the Eliminator, Qualifier 1 or Qualifier 2 matches are tied, or there is no result, the following shall apply:

⦿ The relevant teams shall compete in a Super Over and if necessary further Super Overs to determine which team is the winner of the match in question

What happens if conditions do not permit for a Super Over?

⦿ If conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner, then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular Season, finished in the higher position in the League table will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off .

This means that, in this match, if conditions do not permit any Super Over, then the Gujarat Titans will qualify for the final by virtue of finishing higher in the table.