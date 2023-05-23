CSK vs GT LIVE Toss Updates, IPL 2023 Playoffs: Will coin flip favour Dhoni’s Chennai or Hardik’s Gujarat in Qualifier 1?

Chennai Super Kings faces Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 match of the IPL 2023 Playoffs at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

CSK vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES

CSK and GT have met thrice since the IPL 2022 season with Hardik Pandya’s men emerging victorious on all three occasions. The winner of the Qualifier 1 clash will directly move to Sunday’s IPL 2023 final while the loser will take on the winner of the Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad on Friday.

CSK IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Ahmedabad)

vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Ahmedabad) ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 12 runs (Chennai)

vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 12 runs (Chennai) ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Mumbai)

vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Mumbai) ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by three runs (Chennai)

vs RR: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by three runs (Chennai) ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by eight runs (Bengaluru)

vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by eight runs (Bengaluru) ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Chennai)

vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Chennai) ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 49 runs (Kolkata)

vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 49 runs (Kolkata) ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 32 runs (Jaipur)

vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 32 runs (Jaipur) ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by four wickets (Chennai)

vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by four wickets (Chennai) ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, elected to bowl - No Result (Lucknow)

vs LSG: Won the toss, elected to bowl - No Result (Lucknow) ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Chennai)

vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Chennai) ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by 27 runs (Chennai)

vs DC: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by 27 runs (Chennai) ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by 6 wickets (Chennai)

vs KKR: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by 6 wickets (Chennai) ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by 77 runs (Chennai)

GT toss results in IPL 2023: