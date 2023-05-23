IPL News

CSK vs GT LIVE Toss Updates, IPL 2023 Playoffs: Will coin flip favour Dhoni’s Chennai or Hardik’s Gujarat in Qualifier 1?

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Playoffs: Get the live toss prediction and update for the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 23 May, 2023 16:57 IST
CHENNAI 23 May, 2023 16:57 IST
MS Dhoni’s CSK is yet to beat Hardik Pandya’s GT in the IPL.

MS Dhoni’s CSK is yet to beat Hardik Pandya’s GT in the IPL. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Playoffs: Get the live toss prediction and update for the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings faces Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 match of the IPL 2023 Playoffs at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Also Read
CSK record in IPL Playoffs: Full results, stats in Chennai, Qualifier 1 matches

CSK vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES

CSK and GT have met thrice since the IPL 2022 season with Hardik Pandya’s men emerging victorious on all three occasions. The winner of the Qualifier 1 clash will directly move to Sunday’s IPL 2023 final while the loser will take on the winner of the Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad on Friday.

CSK IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 12 runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by three runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by eight runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 49 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 32 runs (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by four wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, elected to bowl - No Result (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by 27 runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by 6 wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by 77 runs (Chennai)

GT toss results in IPL 2023:

  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to field - Won by five wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by seven runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by five runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by nine wickets (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 56 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 27 runs (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 32 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Bengaluru)

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Slide shows

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us