IPL 2020 LIVE Score KKR vs CSK Today's Match Abu Dhabi: MS-Dhoni's CSK takes on Dinesh Karthik's KKR

CSK captain MS Dhoni has tormented the KKR bowlers pretty frequently, scoring 471 runs at an average of 52.33 and strike rate of 134.57.

The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the IPL so far, with CSK holding a 13-7 head-to-head win/loss record over KKR.

Chennai leggie Karn Sharma could be the trump card against Kolkata as he has claimed 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.5 and strike rate of 13.4 versus the men in purple.

The Preview

After ending its three-match losing streak, Chennai Super Kings will look to continue the momentum against a confused Kolkata Knight Riders that is not yet firing on all cylinders, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

So far both sides have won two games though KKR has played one game less so far.

For CSK, Shane Watson’s return to form in the last game against Kings XI Punjab should give the side hope. It is still early to decode if the men in yellow are back to their best. The KKR bowling attack is better than what it faced against Punjab.

Match details

Head to head: CSK: 14; KKR: 8; NR: 1

Match No 21

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 7.30 pm

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan.