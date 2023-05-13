IPL News

CSK bowling consultant Eric Simons: Consequences of KKR game significant, can secure top two Playoffs spots

“Every game is important, but we have always tried to ensure we don’t get caught up in a particular game or moment,” said Simons.

S. Dipak Ragav
Chennai 13 May, 2023 21:22 IST
CSK captain M.S. Dhoni during a practice session at Chepauk.

CSK captain M.S. Dhoni during a practice session at Chepauk. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

Chennai Super Kings bowling consultant Eric Simons said the team is not under additional pressure ahead of its final home league fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

“Every game is important, but we have always tried to ensure we don’t get caught up in a particular game or moment. Obviously, the consequences of tomorrow’s game are significant; you can secure those top two spots, which is important. But if we get caught up in that, it adds stress and complicates life,” said Simons.

“We will just look to do what we can, one ball at a time. Every team has strengths and players who can beat you on their day,” he added.

In the previous game against the Delhi Capitals, the team opted for an aggressive approach while batting, which helped get an above-par score. When asked if it is something that will continue, Simons explained, “We have a saying that conditions override planning. We will have our plan in place, but if we get there on the day and it is different, you then have to adapt.”

“The match changed in one over, where we got 22 runs. When you, as a player, recognise the moment, you need to take it. That’s where the momentum shifted, and suddenly they were more defensive in mindset,” the South African said.

