CSK vs KKR Toss Updates, LIVE IPL 2023: Will coin flip favour Dhoni or Rana?

Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in its last home match of the IPL 2023 league stage at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has been lucky with the toss this season, winning the coin flip on seven occasions in 12 matches. Nitish Rana of KKR, however, hasn’t enjoyed much success - winning the toss only four times out of 12.

CSK - IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 12 runs (Chennai) ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Ahmedabad)

