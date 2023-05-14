IPL News

CSK vs KKR Toss Updates, LIVE IPL 2023: Will coin flip favour Dhoni or Rana?

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Get the live toss prediction and update for the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 14 May, 2023 15:03 IST
CHENNAI 14 May, 2023 15:03 IST
Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders flipping the toss coin while MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings calls it.

Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders flipping the toss coin while MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings calls it. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Get the live toss prediction and update for the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in its last home match of the IPL 2023 league stage at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has been lucky with the toss this season, winning the coin flip on seven occasions in 12 matches. Nitish Rana of KKR, however, hasn’t enjoyed much success - winning the toss only four times out of 12.

CSK - IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by 27 runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, elected to bowl - No Result (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by four wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 32 runs (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 49 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by eight runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by three runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 12 runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Ahmedabad)

KKR - IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by nine wickets (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won the match by 5 wickets (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by five runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 21 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by 49 runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by four wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 23 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 81 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by seven runs (Mohali)

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

SRH vs LSG - Meek surrender by Sunrisers; Mankad - Pooran shine - match review, talking points

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us