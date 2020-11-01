IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP Match 53 Live Updates: Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings vs KL Rahul's Punjab Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Head-to-Head Record, Playoffs race, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today

Hello and welcome to Match 53 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in UAE. Chennai Super Kings will face Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The question on everyone's mind: will Mayank Agarwal play today vs Dhoni's Chennai? Is Mayank fit? If he is, is he available for selection? Will he be available for the knockouts should Punjab qualify? Speaking of knockouts, Mumbai became the first team to qualify for the last four after Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week.

Rohit Sharma's men then sealed a top-two finish with an emphatic nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Chennai, meanwhile, are out of the playoff race but can play party spoiler if they beat Punjab today. Kings XI, on the other hand, needs to beat Chennai to remain in contention.

Head-to-head: (22 matches - CSK 13 | KXIP 9)

The two teams have faced each other 22 times in the IPL so far, with CSK holding a 13-9 head-to-head win/loss record over KXIP.

PLAYOFF SCENARIOS FOR KXIP If the Sunrisers Hyderabad win their last match against Mumbai on Tuesday, they will go through on account of their superior Net Run Rate. Hence, not only do Punjab need to beat CSK today but they also have to ensure that their NRR is better than the winner of the evening encounter between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders. It helps that the Kings's NRR is better than Royal Challengers Bangalore's. Virat Kohli's men lost to Sunrisers on Saturday, making the Monday clash between RCB and DC a shoot-out for the second spot.

IPL Points Table Today

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 9 4 18 +1.296 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 7 6 14 -0.145 Delhi Capitals 13 7 6 14 -0.159 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 12 +0.555 Kings XI Punjab 13 6 7 12 -0.133 Rajasthan Royals 13 6 7 12 -0.377 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 12 -0.467 Chennai Super Kings (X) 13 5 8 10 -0.532

Last IPL meeting:

KXIP (178/4 in 20 overs) lost to CSK (181/0 in 17.4 overs) by 10 wickets.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Dubai on October 4, Sunday. Chennai beat Punjab by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on the back of unbeaten 80-plus scores from openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson. Kings XI skipper K. L. Rahul scored a half-century against the Super Kings as well.

Position on the Points Table:

CSK currently occupies the eighth position in the 2020 IPL points table with 10 points from 13 outings, which include five wins and eight losses. Meanwhile, KXIP is placed fifth in the standings with 12 points, having won six games and lost seven.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

CSK - The franchise has two wins from its last five games (2:3)

KXIP - The team has four victories in its last five matches (4:1)

Overall, CSK has won the IPL thrice, while KXIP has made only one final (2014 vs Kolkata Knight Riders) in the tournament thus far.

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM Chennai Super Kings & Kings XI Punjab)

Most runs

1) K. L. Rahul (KXIP) - 641

2) Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 401

3) Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) - 398

4) Nicholas Pooran (KXIP) - 351

5) Ambati Rayudu (CSK) - 329

Most Wickets

1) Mohammed Shami (KXIP) - 20

2) Sam Curran (CSK) - 13

3) Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP) -12

4) Deepak Chahar (CSK) - 12

5) Murugan Ashwin (KXIP) - 10

Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

1. Shane Watson (Overseas)

2. Faf du Plessis (Overseas)

3. Ambati Rayudu

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad

5. N Jagadeesan

6. M. S. Dhoni (C & Wk)

7. Ravindra Jadeja

8. Dwayne Bravo (Overseas)

9. Piyush Chawla

10. Deepak Chahar

11. Josh Hazlewood (Overseas)

Kings XI Punjab Predicted XI

1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)

2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)

3. Mayank Agarwal

4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)

5. Mandeep Singh

6. Sarfaraz Khan

7. Krishnappa Gowtham

8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)

9. Murugan Ashwin

10. Mohammed Shami

11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas)

PURPLE AND ORANGE CAP HOLDERS

Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul: 641 runs

Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah: 23 wickets

