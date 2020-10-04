CSK vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings faces KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab, toss at 7 PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2020 match between Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

BUILD-UP

Both sides have just a win from four outings and would desperately want to get their campaign back on track to escape the bottom trenches of the points table. Here's our preview - READ

Chennai Super Kings slumped to its third successive defeat as the MS Dhoni-led team fell short by seven runs in its chase of 165 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here's Dhoni's frank assessment of his team's performance thus far - READ

Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far, with CSK holding a 12-9 head-to-head win/loss record over KXIP - READ

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming lashed out at reporters wanting to know why Kedar Jadhav went in to bat ahead of M. S. Dhoni against Sunrisers Hyderabad - READ

KL Rahul is considered one of the most destructive batsmen in the world. The India international knows what it takes to perform under pressure. Here's more on our IPL 2020 Star Batsman of the Week - READ

From M. S. Dhoni's century of IPL wins to Shikhar Dhawan's run out record, here are all the statistics from the Indian Premier League - READ

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Kings XI Punjab: K. L. Rahul (Capt.), Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M. Ashwin, J. Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Match 18, Dubai International Stadium

Time: 7.30 pm

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - CHENNAI SUPER KINGS VS KINGS XI PUNJAB LIVE?



The Indian Premier League match Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users.