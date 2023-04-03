CSK vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI: Check Predicted Playing XI, Squads, Impact Player Details 

IPL News

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

Team Sportstar
03 April, 2023 10:05 IST
MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Returning to its fortress at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium for the first time since 2019, Chennai Super Kings  will hope to get the better of Lucknow Super Giants  and post its first win of the IPL this year on Monday.

Here’s Sportstar’s Dream 11 prediction between CSK vs LSG:

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI

Devon Conway, AT Rayudu, RD Gaikwad, MM Ali, Ben Stokes, S Dubey, RA Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni(C), DL Chahar, RS Hangargekar

CSK Impact Player options: Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI

KL Rahul(C), MP Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, KH Pandya, A Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat

LSG Impact Player options: Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra

CSK vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni (C), Nicholas Pooran
Batter: KL Rahul (VC), R Gaikwad, S Dubey
All-rounder: Ben Stokes, K Mayers, M Stoinis
Bowler: D Chahar, R Hangargekar, M Wood

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra

