CSK vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI: Check Predicted Playing XI, Squads, Impact Player Details 

Returning to its fortress at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium for the first time since 2019, Chennai Super Kings will hope to get the better of Lucknow Super Giants and post its first win of the IPL this year on Monday.
Here’s Sportstar’s Dream 11 prediction between CSK vs LSG:
Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI
Devon Conway, AT Rayudu, RD Gaikwad, MM Ali, Ben Stokes, S Dubey, RA Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni(C), DL Chahar, RS Hangargekar
CSK Impact Player options: Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu
Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI
KL Rahul(C), MP Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, KH Pandya, A Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat
LSG Impact Player options: Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra
Squads:
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra