Chennai Super Kings will host Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. While CSK is third on the points table, Mumbai is in sixth position.
While Mumbai is ahead in the overall head-to-head record, Chennai has had the wood on the five-time champion of late, winning three of the last five contests between the two teams.
Chennai Super Kings, despite being a tough team to beat at home, has lost its last five matches at Chepauk against Mumbai Indians. Interestingly, the last time CSK beat Mumbai at home (2010), neither of the two teams had won an IPL title.
MOST RUNS IN CSK VS MI IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Suresh Raina (CSK)
|30
|710
|29.58
|141.71
|83*
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|26
|700
|29.16
|129.39
|87
|MS Dhoni (CSK)
|34
|653
|36.27
|133.26
|63*
MOST WICKETS IN CSK VS MI IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Dwayne Bravo (MI, CSK)
|26
|35
|8.23
|21.05
|4/42
|Lasith Malinga (MI)
|21
|31
|7.23
|19.03
|4/37
|Harbhajan Singh (MI)
|26
|26
|6.47
|23.61
|5/18