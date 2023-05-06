IPL News

CSK vs MI head-to-head in IPL: Chennai Super Kings home record vs Mumbai Indians; overall stats, most runs, wickets

CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the high-voltage clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 06 May, 2023 10:21 IST
Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings will host Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. While CSK is third on the points table, Mumbai is in sixth position.

While Mumbai is ahead in the overall head-to-head record, Chennai has had the wood on the five-time champion of late, winning three of the last five contests between the two teams.

CSK VS MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 35
Chennai Super Kings won: 15
Mumbai Indians won: 20
Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by seven wickets (Wankhede; 2023)
Last five results: CSK won - 3; MI won - 2

Chennai Super Kings, despite being a tough team to beat at home, has lost its last five matches at Chepauk against Mumbai Indians. Interestingly, the last time CSK beat Mumbai at home (2010), neither of the two teams had won an IPL title.

CSK VS MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT CHENNAI
Matches played: 7
Chennai Super Kings won: 2
Mumbai Indians won: 5
Last result: Mumbai Indians won by six wickets (May 2019)
Last five results: CSK won - 0; MI won - 5
CSK OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN CHENNAI
Matches played: 60
Won: 43
Lost: 17
Last result: Lost to Punjab Kings by four wickets (April 2023)
Last five results: Won - 2; Lost - 3
Win%: 71.67
IPL 2023 STATS IN CHENNAI
Matches played: 4
CSK won: 2
CSK lost: 2
Teams batting first won: 2
Teams batting second won: 2
Average first innings total: 181
Highest successful chase: 201 (PBKS vs CSK)

MOST RUNS IN CSK VS MI IPL MATCHES

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Suresh Raina (CSK)3071029.58141.7183*
Rohit Sharma (MI)2670029.16129.3987
MS Dhoni (CSK)3465336.27133.2663*

MOST WICKETS IN CSK VS MI IPL MATCHES

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
Dwayne Bravo (MI, CSK)26358.2321.054/42
Lasith Malinga (MI)21317.2319.034/37
Harbhajan Singh (MI)26266.4723.615/18

