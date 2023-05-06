Chennai Super Kings will host Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. While CSK is third on the points table, Mumbai is in sixth position.

While Mumbai is ahead in the overall head-to-head record, Chennai has had the wood on the five-time champion of late, winning three of the last five contests between the two teams.

CSK VS MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 35 Chennai Super Kings won: 15 Mumbai Indians won: 20 Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by seven wickets (Wankhede; 2023) Last five results: CSK won - 3; MI won - 2

Chennai Super Kings, despite being a tough team to beat at home, has lost its last five matches at Chepauk against Mumbai Indians. Interestingly, the last time CSK beat Mumbai at home (2010), neither of the two teams had won an IPL title.

CSK VS MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT CHENNAI Matches played: 7 Chennai Super Kings won: 2 Mumbai Indians won: 5 Last result: Mumbai Indians won by six wickets (May 2019) Last five results: CSK won - 0; MI won - 5

CSK OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN CHENNAI Matches played: 60 Won: 43 Lost: 17 Last result: Lost to Punjab Kings by four wickets (April 2023) Last five results: Won - 2; Lost - 3 Win%: 71.67

IPL 2023 STATS IN CHENNAI Matches played: 4 CSK won: 2 CSK lost: 2 Teams batting first won: 2 Teams batting second won: 2 Average first innings total: 181 Highest successful chase: 201 (PBKS vs CSK)

MOST RUNS IN CSK VS MI IPL MATCHES

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Suresh Raina (CSK) 30 710 29.58 141.71 83* Rohit Sharma (MI) 26 700 29.16 129.39 87 MS Dhoni (CSK) 34 653 36.27 133.26 63*

MOST WICKETS IN CSK VS MI IPL MATCHES