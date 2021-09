IPL 2021, CSK vs MI Predicted Playing 11 Today's Match Live: Dhoni's Chennai likely to miss Du Plessis, Curran vs Rohit's Mumbai

The second phase of IPL 2021 is all set to begin in Dubai as two-time defending champion Mumbai Indians takes on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

In their first clash earlier in the season, Mumbai secured a four-wicket win in a last-ball finish, courtesy Kieron Pollard's 89 not out off just 34 balls.

While the CSK camp is likely to miss Sam Curran, who is still in quarantine and Faf du Plessis (groin strain), a fit and ready MI is likely to field a full-strength XI.

CSK vs MI Head to Head IPL Phase 2 2021

Here's a look at the predicted 11s:

MI Predicted Playing 11

1) Quinton de Kock (WK)

2) Rohit Sharma (C)

3) Suryakumar Yadav

4) Ishan Kishan

5) Kieron Pollard

6) Hardik Pandya

7) Krunal Pandya

8) Nathan Coulter-Nile

9) Rahul Chahar

10) Jasprit Bumrah

11) Trent Boult



CSK Predicted Playing 11

1) Ruturaj Gaikwad

2) Moeen Ali

3) Suresh Raina

4) Ambati Rayudu

5) Ravindra Jadeja

6) MS Dhoni (C/WK)

7) Dwayne Bravo

8) Shardul Thakur

9) Lungi Ngidi

10) Deepak Chahar

11) Imran Tahir

Squads