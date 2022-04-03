IPL News IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for Indian Premier League 2022: Here are the head-to-head stats and players to watch out for ahead of the Chennai Super Kings versus Punjab Kings match on Sunday. Team Sportstar 03 April, 2022 08:24 IST IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for Team Sportstar 03 April, 2022 08:24 IST GT vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI IPL 2022: MI v RR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: KKR vs Punjab Kings head-to-head stats, players to watch out for LSG v CSK Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. More Videos RCB vs KKR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: SRH v RR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans, predicted XI, players to watch out for IPL 2022: RCB v Punjab Kings Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022 Retention list: Surprise Omissions From Rahul and Rashid moving on to MS Dhoni's potential last hurrah - IPL 2022 Retention takeaways IPL 2022: Full list of retained players, rules leading to mega auction KKR's lucky charm: Venkatesh Iyer - Opener shines for the Knight Riders in IPL 2021