CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings takes on Punjab Kings with aim to strengthen playoff bid

CSK vs PBKS, Live Score: Catch the live score updates from the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Updated : May 01, 2024 17:24 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the IPL 2024 encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. 

  • May 01, 2024 17:07
    Talking point from the WC Squad selection
  • May 01, 2024 16:44
    CSK vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT CHEPAUK

    Matches played: 7

    CSK won: 4

    PBKS won: 2

    Last result: Chennai Super Kings went down by 4 wickets (2023)

  • May 01, 2024 16:31
    ICYMI
  • May 01, 2024 16:19
    CSK vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL

    Matches played: 28

    Chennai Super Kings won: 15

    Punjab Kings won: 12

    Tied: 1

    Last result: Chennai Super Kings went down by 4 wickets (Chennai; 2023)

  • May 01, 2024 15:55
    PREVIEW

    Following its thumping 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings will look to move clear of a tight midfield pack of teams when it takes on a mercurial Punjab Kings at the MAC Stadium here on Wednesday. 

    The Super Kings bounced back in style against SRH with a clinical performance. Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his merry run while Daryl Mitchell finally found form. More importantly, the hosts’ bowlers took wickets in the PowerPlay thanks to Tushar Deshpande, an area where the side has struggled often this season.

    However, the form of Ajinkya Rahane continues to be a cause of concern, and there is an argument for giving someone like Sameer Rizvi an opportunity.

    - Dipak Ragav

    Read full preview below

    IPL 2024: CSK aims to move clear of midfield pack with a win against high-flying PBKS

    Chennai Super Kings leads a group of four contenders on 10 points and is currently third in the IPL 2024 standings.

  • May 01, 2024 15:44
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will begin at 7:30 PM and will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India and on the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • May 01, 2024 15:36
    Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the IPL 2024 encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Stay Tuned for live updates and commentary from the game. 

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Chennai Super Kings /

Punjab Kings

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
