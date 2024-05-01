CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings takes on Punjab Kings with aim to strengthen playoff bid

- May 01, 2024 17:07Talking point from the WC Squad selection
Matches played: 7
CSK won: 4
PBKS won: 2
Last result: Chennai Super Kings went down by 4 wickets (2023)
- May 01, 2024 16:19CSK vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 28
Chennai Super Kings won: 15
Punjab Kings won: 12
Tied: 1
Last result: Chennai Super Kings went down by 4 wickets (Chennai; 2023)
Following its thumping 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings will look to move clear of a tight midfield pack of teams when it takes on a mercurial Punjab Kings at the MAC Stadium here on Wednesday.
The Super Kings bounced back in style against SRH with a clinical performance. Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his merry run while Daryl Mitchell finally found form. More importantly, the hosts’ bowlers took wickets in the PowerPlay thanks to Tushar Deshpande, an area where the side has struggled often this season.
However, the form of Ajinkya Rahane continues to be a cause of concern, and there is an argument for giving someone like Sameer Rizvi an opportunity.
- Dipak Ragav
The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match will begin at 7:30 PM and will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India and on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the IPL 2024 encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Stay Tuned for live updates and commentary from the game.
