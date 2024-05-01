CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings takes on Punjab Kings with aim to strengthen playoff bid

PREVIEW

Following its thumping 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings will look to move clear of a tight midfield pack of teams when it takes on a mercurial Punjab Kings at the MAC Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Super Kings bounced back in style against SRH with a clinical performance. Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his merry run while Daryl Mitchell finally found form. More importantly, the hosts’ bowlers took wickets in the PowerPlay thanks to Tushar Deshpande, an area where the side has struggled often this season.

However, the form of Ajinkya Rahane continues to be a cause of concern, and there is an argument for giving someone like Sameer Rizvi an opportunity.

- Dipak Ragav

