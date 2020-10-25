RCB vs CSK, IPL 2020 Live Score Updates: Dhoni's Chennai vs Kohli's Bangalore, playing XI out soon, toss at 3 PM

Hello and welcome to Match 44 of IPL 2020 in UAE. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture in Dubai on Sunday.

- As for CSK, one of the many misses for them this season has been the manner in which arguably their lone bright spot Sam Curran has been handled. Given his talent with the bat, he should've come up the order from the get go. Even during the 10-wicket defeat to Mumbai, Curran showed maturity with the bat and but for his gritty fifty, CSK would've folded for much less. The management will do well to define his role and use him better when the next season rolls in.

- Last time these two teams met, Kohli put on a batting masterclass - took his time upfront before exploding in the slog overs. Add to that the urgency in running between the wickets and it was one of the best knocks of this edition. He will eye an encore today and RCB would want their captain to be on top of his game heading into the business end.

Two teams with contrasting fortunes to square off today afternoon. A win against Chennai will all but guarantee a playoff berth for RCB, while Chennai, though nibbling on the edges, still has the slimmest of mathematical chances of going through provided it wins vs Kohli's men.

RCB have opened with Padikkal and Finch thus far. However, the Australian limited-overs captain has been out of touch over the last few games. Will RCB drop him today? Conversely, Chennai, as MS has mentioned on a couple of occasions already, haven't shown up in this edition yet. Will today be the day? They dropped Watson in the last game and opened with Ruturaj Gaekwad, who failed to impress. Will the Maharashtra player get another chance?

BUILD-UP:

IPL 2020 Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians 10 7 3 14 +1.448 Delhi Capitals 11 7 4 14 +0.434 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 7 3 14 +0.182 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 6 5 12 -0.476 Kings XI Punjab 11 5 6 10 -0.103 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 4 7 8 +0.029 Rajasthan Royals 11 4 7 8 -0.620 Chennai Super Kings 11 3 8 6 -0.733

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - CSK vs RCB LIVE?

The Indian Premier League match CSK and RCB will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users.