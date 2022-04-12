CSK to play 200th IPL match against RCB

Chennai Super Kings will play in its 200th Indian Premier League (IPL) match when it takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

The four-time IPL champion has won 117 matches - second most in the IPL after Mumbai Indians (125) - and lost 81 games out of the 199 it has played so far. Moreover, CSK has the highest win-loss ratio (1.462) in the tournament, ahead of Mumbai Indians (1.358).

Chennai will become the sixth team to play 200 IPL matches or more after Mumbai Indians (221), Royal Challengers Bangalore (215), Delhi Capitals (214), Kolkata Knight Riders (214) and Punjab Kings (208). It was suspended from the 2016 and 2017 editions, along with Rajasthan Royals, for its involvement in betting activities.

The Men in Yellow have played 24 matches in the playoffs, the most by any team in the history of the tournament, and have made the cut to the last-four stage in 11 of the 12 completed seasons they participated in so far, missing out only once in 2020, when it ended seventh on the points table.

The defending champion will be looking for a turnaround on Tuesday after losing its first four matches of IPL 2022 and equalling its longest losing streak which came back in 2010 - the year it went on to lift its maiden title.