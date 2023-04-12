CSK vs RR head-to-head in IPL: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals stats, most runs, wickets

Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 17th match of IPL 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday. The M.S. Dhoni-led side enjoys a favourable head-to-head record against Royals, but Rajasthan has been the more dominant team in recent matches between the two franchises.
Super Kings will take a lot of confidence from its record against Royals at home. The only time the visitors have beaten the host in Chennai was back in the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008.
Super Kings’ record at home in the IPL is unprecedented and a look at the numbers will tell you why teams don’t really fancy their chances against the four-time champion when they play in Chennai. The Yellow Army has enjoyed a series of unbeaten streaks in their home ground - the longest being a 10-match unbeaten run from April 2013 to May 2015.
MOST RUNS IN CSK VS RR IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Shane Watson (RR, CSK)
|18
|679
|39.94
|153.61
|106
|Suresh Raina (CSK)
|23
|630
|27.39
|134.61
|98
|M.S. Dhoni (CSK)
|26
|521
|40.07
|127.07
|75*
MOST WICKETS IN CSK VS RR IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Ravindra Jadeja (CSK, RR)
|20
|17
|7.39
|22.17
|4/11
|Albie Morkel (CSK)
|10
|14
|8.26
|20.07
|2/21
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|11
|13
|9.87
|27.46
|2/16