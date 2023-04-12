CSK vs RR head-to-head in IPL: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals stats, most runs, wickets

Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 17th match of IPL 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday. The M.S. Dhoni-led side enjoys a favourable head-to-head record against Royals, but Rajasthan has been the more dominant team in recent matches between the two franchises.

CSK VS RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 26 Chennai Super Kings won: 15 Rajasthan Royals won: 11 Last result: Rajasthan Royals won by five wickets (Brabourne; 2022) Last five results: CSK won - 1; RR won - 4

Super Kings will take a lot of confidence from its record against Royals at home. The only time the visitors have beaten the host in Chennai was back in the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008.

CSK VS RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN CHENNAI Matches played: 7 Chennai Super Kings won: 6 Rajasthan Royals won: 1 Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by eight runs (2019) Last five results: CSK won - 5; RR won - 0

Super Kings’ record at home in the IPL is unprecedented and a look at the numbers will tell you why teams don’t really fancy their chances against the four-time champion when they play in Chennai. The Yellow Army has enjoyed a series of unbeaten streaks in their home ground - the longest being a 10-match unbeaten run from April 2013 to May 2015.

CSK OVERALL RECORD IN CHENNAI IN IPL Matches played: 57 Chennai Super Kings won: 41 Chennai Super Kings lost: 16 (includes one loss in Super Over) Last result: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs (April 2023) Last five results: CSK won - 3; CSK lost - 2

MOST RUNS IN CSK VS RR IPL MATCHES

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Shane Watson (RR, CSK) 18 679 39.94 153.61 106 Suresh Raina (CSK) 23 630 27.39 134.61 98 M.S. Dhoni (CSK) 26 521 40.07 127.07 75*

MOST WICKETS IN CSK VS RR IPL MATCHES