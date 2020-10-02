CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Will Rayudu, Bravo return for Dhoni-led Chennai?

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.



This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls at the Dubai International Stadium.



- The toss will take place at 7 PM IST. Though most teams have preferred to chase so far, all six matches in Dubai have been won by teams batting first (two of them in Super Over). So it will be interesting to see if MS Dhoni or David Warner take that into consideration.



The CSK vs SRH live commentary begins at 7:30 PM IST.



MATCH PREVIEW BY S. DIPAK RAGAV



Chennai Super Kings comes into its fourth match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an unfamiliar position. It is lying at the bottom of the points table after losing two of its first three games.

The build-up

The 2016 champion comes into the contest with momentum on its side after beating Delhi Capitals comprehensively earlier this week.

The wicket in Dubai on Wednesday showed first signs of turn especially when the Kolkata Knight Riders spinners were bowling in the second innings. This should be encouraging for Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja, who have been lacklustre so far.

After its win in the last game, SRH seems to have identified its combination with three foreign recruits bolstering the batting department. Kane Williamson’s 26-ball 41 against Delhi proved to be the turning point.

The CSK management might consider Imran Tahir to strengthen the spin department which would mean it has to sacrifice a foreigner in Josh Hazelwood.

The key men

For CSK, the good news is both Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are fit and available for selection. Rayudu was the star for Super Kings in its opening match win against Mumbai Indians.

If David Warner or Jonny Bairstow can go after the CSK bowlers at the top of the order and post a big total, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s men might be under the pump.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD



The two teams have faced each other 12 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 9-3 H2H win/loss record over SRH.

Last season, the sides had claimed a six-wicket win each when they faced off and both of them had reached the playoffs.



In 2018, CSK had defeated SRH on four occasions, including Qualifier 1 and the Final, in which the former came out on top by eight wickets with nine balls to spare on the back of Shane Watson's unbeaten 117.



Overall, Chennai has three IPL titles, while SRH has won the trophy once. Both sides have a win percentage of over 53% and Mumbai Indians is the only other IPL team with such a record.

Watson (523 runs at an average of 37.35), Ambati Rayudu (447 at 49.66) and MS Dhoni (395 at 56.42) have all enjoyed playing against the Sunrisers, while Dwayne Bravo has picked 17 wickets in 12 games against the Orange Army.

On the other hand, David Warner (445 runs with six fifties) and Kane Williamson (235 runs at an average of 47) have enjoyed success against the Super Kings.



TOP FIVE MUST-HAVE PLAYERS WITH MOST POINTS IN FANTASY SQUADS



1. Sam Curran (CSK) - 69.5 points

2. Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 62 points

3. Rashid Khan (SRH) - 44 points

4. Piyush Chawla (CSK) - 37 points

5. Deepak Chahar (CSK) - 34.5 points



NUMBER-CRUNCHING

Highest run-getter: Mayank Agarwal (246)

Mayank Agarwal (246) Highest wicket-taker: Mohammad Shami (8)

Mohammad Shami (8) Highest individual score: KL Rahul (132*)

KL Rahul (132*) Best bowling figures: Rashid Khan (3/14)

Rashid Khan (3/14) Best economy: Washington Sundar (4.57)

PREDICTED XI

CSK Probable XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, M. S. Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood



SRH Probable XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed

SQUADS



Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma.



IPL 2020 Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians 4 2 2 4 +1.094 Delhi Capitals 3 2 1 4 +0.483 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 2 1 4 +0.117 Rajasthan Royals 3 2 1 4 -0.219 Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 2 1 4 -1.450 Kings XI Punjab 4 1 3 2 +0.521 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 2 -0.228 Chennai Super Kings 3 1 2 2 -0.840



WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - CHENNAI SUPER KINGS VS SUNRISERS HYDERABAD LIVE?



