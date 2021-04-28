CSK vs SRH LIVE Score, Today's IPL 2021 Match Updates: Dream11 team prediction, Predicted Playing XI, H2H record, Toss time, Top performers stats

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021, Match 23 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Stay tuned! The toss is scheduled to take place at 7pm.

MATCH PREVIEW

After creaking on last season, the rejuvenated Chennai Super Kings is motoring along like a well-oiled machine this year.

Different wheels are moving in cohesion. While the team is consistent, it is also throwing up match-winners such as ‘Hurricane’ Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK has four wins in five games and is looking versatile.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, in contrast, has been struggling. It is unable to cross the finish line in close games; SRH has four defeats in five games.

The side, undone by injury to yorker specialist T. Natarajan, has been adversely impacted by lack of meaningful contributions from its Indian cricketers.

But then, SRH which lost in a Super Over to Delhi Capitals, has the opportunity to find some form and momentum when it meets CSK in New Delhi’s Feroze Shah Kotla ground on Wednesday.

All eyes will be on the pitch. If the past is any indication, the surface should encourage the spinners and pacemen who can send down effective cutters. Dew will be a factor.

CSK is looking hungry and dangerous. The openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad are among the runs and the side, with game-changing batsmen, bats deep.

Then there is Jadeja. The left-hander is striking the ball like a dream and bowling with control and skill.

M.S. Dhoni’s team has a probing attack. Deepak Chahar can seam the new ball to deadly effect. And Sam Curran, apart from batting with gusto, can bowl his left-arm seamers zestfully.

SRH is too dependent on its four overseas cricketers - skipper David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson with the bat, and Rashid Khan, with the ball.

Among the Indians, Vijay Shankar has bowled capably and shown flashes of batting form but has to finish games.

CSK is the favourite but then you can never tell in cricket.

- S. Dinakar

PREDICTED XI

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir



SRH Probable XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

The two teams have played 15 matches against each other in the IPL. CSK has won on 11 occasions.

LAST IPL MEETING

CSK (167/6 in 20 overs) beat SRH (147/6 in 20 overs)

In their last meeting in Dubai, CSK registered a 20-run win over SRH. Batting first, valuable knocks from Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson and Sam Curran helped CSK post a competitive total on board. In reply, Kane Williamson starred with a 39-ball 57 but his knock went in vain.

TOP PERFORMERS IN CSK vs SRH OVER THE YEARS

Top run-getters Most runs Suresh Raina (CSK; 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 415 MS Dhoni (CSK; 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 399 Shane Watson (CSK; 2018-2020) 353 Top wicket-takers Most wickets Dwayne Bravo (CSK; 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 17 Deepak Chahar (CSK; 2018-2020) 9 Mohit Sharma (CSK; 2013-2015) 8

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

Top run-getters Most runs David Warner (SRH) 548 Faf du Plessis (CSK) 449 Manish Pandey (SRH) 425 Top wicket-takers Most wickets Rashid Khan (SRH) 20 T Natarajan (SRH) 16 Sandeep Sharma (SRH) 14

SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad

