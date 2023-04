Chennai Super Kings takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 29th match of the IPL 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Take a look at the head to head records, most runs and wickets.

CSK vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches Played: 18 Chennai Super Kings won: 13 Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 5 No Result: 0 Last 5 matches: CSK 3 | SRH 2 In IPL 2022: CSK 1 | SRH 1

CSK vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN M.A. Chidambaram Stadium Matches Played: 3 Chennai Super Kings won: 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0 No Result: 0

Most Runs in CSK vs SRH Match in IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score MS Dhoni 17 361 51.57 140.46 67* Shane Watson 8 353 50.42 148.31 117* Suresh Raina 14 350 31.81 141.70 99*

MOST WICKETS IN CSK VS SRH IN IPL