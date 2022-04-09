CSK vs SRH live score, IPL 2022 Match 17: Jadeja's Super Kings takes on Williamson's Sunrisers; toss at 3:00pm IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from DY Patil Stadium.

MATCH PREVIEW

Chennai Super Kings, under new captain Ravindra Jadeja, has struggled in the Indian Premier League thus far with three defeats in as many outings. But the team hopes to return to winning ways when it faces Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

This time, the absence of Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne has hurt the team. Even though Dwayne Bravo - the tournament’s leading wicket-taker - and Chris Jordan have made their presence felt, young gun Mukesh Choudhary, who featured in the last couple of games, struggled with the new ball.

And against a struggling Sunrisers, which has suffered two consecutive defeats, the CSK bowling unit needs to regroup and ensure that Bravo and Jordan are well backed.

In the batting department, the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored just one run in three games, has been an area of concern and it would be interesting to see whether the team persists with him or opts for a plan B.

The team’s batting show has revolved around Robin Uthappa, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Shivam Dube. Even others need to step up.

SRH, however, needs to address its top-order woes. With captain Kane Williams faltering, the onus has been on Aiden Markram and Washington Sundar, but they need to be consistent. In the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, the team lost momentum despite picking up three quick wickets, and against CSK, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Umran Malik need to ensure that they don’t let it slip.