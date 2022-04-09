IPL News CSK vs SRH live score, IPL 2022 Match 17: Jadeja's Super Kings takes on Williamson's Sunrisers; toss at 3:00pm IST SRH vs CSK IPL Live Score, Tata IPL 2022: Get the live cricket score updates of today's IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from DY Patil Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 09 April, 2022 14:02 IST M S Dhoni in action. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar Last Updated: 09 April, 2022 14:02 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from DY Patil Stadium.MATCH PREVIEWChennai Super Kings, under new captain Ravindra Jadeja, has struggled in the Indian Premier League thus far with three defeats in as many outings. But the team hopes to return to winning ways when it faces Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.This time, the absence of Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne has hurt the team. Even though Dwayne Bravo - the tournament’s leading wicket-taker - and Chris Jordan have made their presence felt, young gun Mukesh Choudhary, who featured in the last couple of games, struggled with the new ball.And against a struggling Sunrisers, which has suffered two consecutive defeats, the CSK bowling unit needs to regroup and ensure that Bravo and Jordan are well backed.READ| Anil Kumble felt he was treated 'unfairly' in 2017, Vinod Rai writes in his book In the batting department, the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored just one run in three games, has been an area of concern and it would be interesting to see whether the team persists with him or opts for a plan B.The team’s batting show has revolved around Robin Uthappa, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Shivam Dube. Even others need to step up.SRH, however, needs to address its top-order woes. With captain Kane Williams faltering, the onus has been on Aiden Markram and Washington Sundar, but they need to be consistent. In the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, the team lost momentum despite picking up three quick wickets, and against CSK, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Umran Malik need to ensure that they don’t let it slip.CSK vs SRH COMPLETE SQUADSChennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell SantnerSunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Ravikumar Samarth, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Saurabh DubeyWHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022 LIVE?The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.