CSK vs SRH IPL live: Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today's Match, Toss Updates, Stats updates

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faces Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

DREAM11

WICKETKEEPER: NICHOLAS POORAN

BATTERS: R. TRIPATHI, SHIVAM DUBE, AMBATI RAYUDU, ROBIN UTHAPPA

ALL-ROUNDERS: WASHINGTON SUNDAR, MOEEN ALI, RAVINDRA JADEJA

BOWLERS: T. NATARAJAN B. KUMAR, D. BRAVO

CSK 6: 5 SRH CREDITS LEFT: 1

CSK vs SRH H2H

PLAYED: 16

WON: CSK 12: 4 SRH

HIGHEST SCORE: CSK - 223, SRH - 192

LOWEST SCORE: CSK - 132, SRH - 134

CSK vs SRH PREDICTED PLAYING 11

CSK Predicted 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande

SRH Predicted 11: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 7 TOSSES LOST: 7

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 0/7 MATCHES LOST: 7/7

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 3/7 MATCHES LOST: 4/7

SRH V KKR - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 10 RUNS

SRH V RCB - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 6 RUNS

MI V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 13 RUNS

PBKS V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 9 WICKETS

SRH V DC - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST IN SUPER OVER

CSK V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST 55 RUNS

DC V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE T0 BAT - SRH LOST BY 8 WICKETS

SRH V PBKS - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 5 RUNS

SRH V RR - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 7 WICKETS

SRH V CSK - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 6 WICKETS

KKR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 6 WICKETS

RCB V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 4 RUNS

SRH V MI - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 42 RUNS

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 16

TOSSES WON: 6 LOST: 10

RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 6/6 MATCHES LOST: 0/6

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 5/10 MATCHES LOST: 5/10

CSK V DC - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - CSK LOST BY 7 WICKETS

PBKS V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 6 WICKETS

CSK V RR - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 45 RUNS

KKR V CSK - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 18 RUNS

CSK V RCB - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO BAT - CSK WON BY 69 RUNS

CSK V SRH - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 7 WICKETS

MI V CSK - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - CSK LOST BY 4 WICKETS

CSK V MI - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO BAT - CSK WON BY 20 RUNS

RCB V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 6 WICKETS

CSK V KKR - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 2 WICKETS

SRH V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 6 WICKETS

RR V CSK - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - CSK LOST BY 7 WICKETS

DC V CSK - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - CSK LOST BY 3 WICKETS

CSK V PBKS - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - CSK LOST BY 6 WICKETS

PLAYOFFS

DC V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 4 WICKETS

CSK V KKR - CSK LOST THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 27 RUNS