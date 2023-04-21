Chennai Super Kings hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 29th IPL 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK Predicted Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh

CSK comes into this match on the back of a high-scoring game, including an IPL record-equalling 33 sixes, where it beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs. Meanwhile, SRH lost to Mumbai Indians by 14 runs at home.

The IPL has returned to its original, pre-COVID-19, home-and-away format for the first time since 2019.

In 2020, the IPL took place behind closed doors across three venues in UAE - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. In 2021 too, the tournament was held across four venues - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai - before it was again moved to the UAE.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 Toss Results

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai: Sunrisers won the toss and opted to bowl. Sunrisers won by eight wickets and 14 balls remaining.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Sunrisers won the toss and opted to bowl first. Chennai won by 13 runs.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Toss Results

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah Cricket Stadium: Chennai won the toss and opted to field first. Chennai won by six wickets.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: Sunrisers won the toss and opted to bat first. Chennai won by 7 wickets

CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 Toss Results

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai International Cricket Stadium: Sunrisers won the toss and opted to bat first. Sunrisers won by 7 runs.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai International Cricket Stadium: Chennai won the toss and opted to bat first. CSK won by 20 runs.