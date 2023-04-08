David Warner becomes fastest to score 6000 runs in IPL

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner on Saturday became the quickest batter to reach the 6000-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during a match against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

He is now only the third batter to enter the elite club after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, skipper of Punjab Kings. The burly Australian took 165 innings to climb Mt. 6k, while Kohli had taken 188 and Dhawan 199 to achieve the same.

Warner, who has donned the Orange Cap on three occasions, in IPL 2015, 2017 and 2019, got to the milestone with a boundary. Trent Boult, who removed Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey in the opening over on Saturday, sent in a short ball that was pulled behind square for four.

The left-hander brought up a 44-ball fifty with a four off Ravichandran Ashwin. It was Warner’s 57th half-century in the IPL. He has also struck four centuries in the tournament. Warner also moved to the topped of the batting charts for the season during the knock.

Warner’s Delhi, thus far, has lost both its IPL 2023 matches - against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.